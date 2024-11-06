Something new this season.



Because it's inevitable this comes up, I'll post and pin this thread to track how Wake's transfers are playing this season. It's going to be heavily focused on guys who were on Wake's roster last season because, well, do you really think of Carter Whitt as a former WF player? (before you ask, yes, he's still playing college basketball)



So, here's the list of the transfers out of WF from last season's roster and where they're playing this season:



Andrew Carr - Kentucky

**********

Kevin Miller - SMU

**********

Zach Keller - Utah

**********

Damari Monsanto - UTSA

**********

Matthew Marsh - Oregon State

**********

Abramo Canka - Stetson

**********

Aaron Clark - Pepperdine